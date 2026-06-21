Mint Explainer | What the Delhi high court's Telegram ruling means for digital platforms

The Delhi high court's decision upholding the Centre's temporary ban on Telegram has put the spotlight on platform regulation in India. The court held that the government had sufficient material to justify the blocking order.
The Delhi high court's decision upholding the Centre's temporary ban on Telegram has put the spotlight on platform regulation in India. The court held that the government had sufficient material to justify the blocking order.
Experts said the judgment raises important questions: can the government block an entire digital platform and what are the implications of the ruling for other messaging apps? Mint explains
Experts said the judgment raises important questions: can the government block an entire digital platform and what are the implications of the ruling for other messaging apps? Mint explains
Why did Telegram face a ban?
On Wednesday, the Centre blocked Telegram until 22 June following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the department of higher education ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on 21 June.
The government alleged that organised networks were using the platform to circulate purported examination papers and facilitate cheating. Telegram challenged the order, arguing that misuse by a small group of users could not justify blocking a platform used by over 150 million people in India.
Why did the high court uphold the ban?
In its 19 June order, Justice Tejas Karia dismissed Telegram's petition and upheld the Centre's action. The court held that the government had sufficient material to justify the blocking order and declined to interfere with the exercise of powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
A key finding was that Section 69A empowers the government to block an entire platform and not merely specific content, channels or accounts. The court held that software applications such as Telegram fall within the definition of "information" under the IT Act, enabling authorities to block access to the platform itself when statutory requirements are met.
The court accepted the government's contention that Telegram was being misused by organised networks linked to alleged NEET-UG paper leaks and cheating.
The judgment also highlighted Telegram's unique architecture, noting that its large public channels, bot-driven networks, file-sharing capabilities, audience migration tools and message-editing feature distinguish it from other social media platforms.
According to the court, these features enable rapid dissemination of content and make enforcement actions less effective, rendering the platform more susceptible to misuse by organised networks.
Why does Section 69A matter?
Section 69A allows the government to block online content, apps or platforms on grounds such as national security, public order, sovereignty and integrity of India, or to prevent unlawful activities.
According to information shared in Parliament in March 2026, the government has blocked 652 mobile applications under Section 69A, citing data security and other concerns.
In April, a report by The Indian Express said the ministry of electronics and information technology's (Meity) online content-blocking orders doubled over the past year, driven by concerns over deepfakes, AI-generated content and objectionable posts. The report, quoting a senior MeitY official, said about 60% of URL-blocking orders targeted content on X, 25% on Facebook and Instagram, and 5% on YouTube.
Notably, Section 69A was widely used during the Chinese app crackdown, beginning with the ban on 59 apps, including TikTok, Shein and CamScanner, in June 2020. Several rounds of app bans followed between 2020 and 2023.
What does the ruling mean for platform regulation?
Critics and legal experts argue that the judgment raises important constitutional concerns.
The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a digital rights advocacy organisation, said the ruling sets a concerning precedent for the open internet. "Blocking an entire platform affects the speech and access to information of millions of users," the organisation said in a statement.
"The constitutional concerns are serious because a platform-level block affects lawful speech, association, business, access to information and digital livelihoods of millions of uninvolved users," said Malak Bhatt, chamber head at Chambers of Malak Bhatt.
However, Tushar Agarwal, founder and managing partner at C.L.A.P. Juris, said the judgment does not expand the government's statutory powers under Section 69A.
"The ruling should not be read as a blanket endorsement of internet shutdowns or platform-wide bans. Its precedential value will ultimately depend on the narrow facts that justified the restriction in this case," he said.
“Every future action will still have to withstand constitutional scrutiny on its own facts, duration, necessity and proportionality.”
What should platforms do now?
Legal experts said social media and messaging platforms should treat the ruling as a signal to strengthen compliance and moderation frameworks rather than as a threat to their operations.
According to Agarwal, platforms should improve transparency, maintain robust grievance-redressal mechanisms and respond swiftly to unlawful content requests. Companies that proactively engage with regulators and act quickly against illegal activity are less likely to face coercive regulatory action, he said.
YouTube declined to comment on Mint's query on the implications of the ruling. while a response from Meta was awaited at the time of publication.