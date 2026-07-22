What Will a Folding iPhone Look Like? Samsung’s New Fold8 Offers Clues

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold8 is the lightest book-style foldable phone on the market, but that’s not the headline. Based on analyst reports, it’s a preview of Apple’s long-rumored folding iPhone, expected this fall.
The device is squatter and wider than Samsung’s previous foldables. It’s shaped like a passport, similar to Google’s Pixel Fold, with a 5.5-inch external screen and a 7.6-inch display within.
The Fold8 dimensions nearly match the iPhone maker’s not-yet-released version—5.35 inches outside and 7.58 inches inside—reported by the supply-chain sources of David Naranjo, associate director at Counterpoint Research.
Apple doesn’t comment on future products, but it has long incorporated Samsung display technology into iPhones.
Why go wide? The shape suits how most people use phones, such as watching videos and browsing the web, says Francisco Jeronimo, vice president of devices at IDC. Samsung and Apple are likely trying to find a more mainstream audience for foldables, he adds.