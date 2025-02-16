Technology
What will it take for India to become a global data centre hub?
Summary
- Data centres are key to India's digital economy, especially in the age of artificial intelligence, but will strain the country's already scarce resources.
Last month, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd announced plans to build what may become the world's largest data centre—potentially three times the capacity of current leading facilities, with an estimated investment of $20-30 billion.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more