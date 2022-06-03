WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to send documents up to 2GB for more users today. Announced in March, this new feature is now available to more users across the world. Initially, it was tested in Argentina but now people outside of it have been getting this much needed update. The new file sending limit will be available to both Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp will allow users to send documents, media files, images, videos up to 2GB now. It has become essential to own a good smartphone with better camera. These phones typically generate high resolution images and recordings. Sending them over WhatsApp has been a cause of worry for many due to the size restriction. This new bandwidth will allow seamlessly to send and receive heavy media files without the need of resizing them. The current size is 100MB only over WhatsApp.

You can check this feature by sending any such heavy file which is more than 100MB and less than 2GB in size. If the message goes through then it is good news for you but if it does not then wait for the feature to arrive on your device. This new feature was reported by the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo. “The ability to send larger documents has been rolling out to more people today (even some people on certain previous versions), and more activations are planned over the coming weeks," he said.

Yesterday, WhatsApp was reported rolling out a new update for the Desktop users that will let them know about the incoming messages. The instant messaging app now gives an option, a filter, to know about the pending/unread messages.

It will also let them filter the messages on the basis of contacts and non-contacts. “Today, the company is launching a new chat filter on WhatsApp Desktop beta that lets people filter their chats by showing the ones that contain new incoming messages," wrote WABetaInfo.