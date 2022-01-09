WhatsApp adding advanced search feature. Know how it will help you

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is adding a new feature to business account users that will allow them to search more precisely within the chatbox. The advanced search filter can be helpful among long threads and define them by contacts, non-contact and unread. The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo claims that these new feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS users. “WhatsApp is not planning to release it on WhatsApp Messenger, since they are more useful on WhatsApp Business," finds the instant-messaging app tracker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp is adding a new feature to business account users that will allow them to search more precisely within the chatbox. The advanced search filter can be helpful among long threads and define them by contacts, non-contact and unread. The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo claims that these new feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS users. “WhatsApp is not planning to release it on WhatsApp Messenger, since they are more useful on WhatsApp Business," finds the instant-messaging app tracker.

“WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature that let you filter your chats and messages using advanced search filters. When you search for your chats and messages, if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp Business account, there will be new options: Contacts, Non-contacts and Unread," writes WABetaInfo. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature that let you filter your chats and messages using advanced search filters. When you search for your chats and messages, if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp Business account, there will be new options: Contacts, Non-contacts and Unread," writes WABetaInfo. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

View Full Image WhatsApp advanced search filter Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

When you use these options, you can quickly view results that meet your condition, and you can even combine different conditions (for example, searching for photos from non-contacts), added WABetaInfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}