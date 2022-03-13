WhatsApp adding new feature for iOS, desktop clients to get this. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is rolling out variour in-app features to make it more attractive. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now developing a new feature that will tell the users about the end-to-end encryption details about the status update and calling feature. It will let you know who and when viewed your status update. This will probably be available to the desktop users and later rolled out to Android platform. This feature is still under development so the final outcome may differ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp is rolling out variour in-app features to make it more attractive. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now developing a new feature that will tell the users about the end-to-end encryption details about the status update and calling feature. It will let you know who and when viewed your status update. This will probably be available to the desktop users and later rolled out to Android platform. This feature is still under development so the final outcome may differ.

“WhatsApp is planning to introduce the information at the bottom of your chats list. This was expected since WhatsApp is also planning to add a footer containing this information below your chats, on a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta," noticed WABetaInfo. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“WhatsApp is planning to introduce the information at the bottom of your chats list. This was expected since WhatsApp is also planning to add a footer containing this information below your chats, on a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta," noticed WABetaInfo. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

If the company is really intentioned to introduce these labels, we should expect them to come on WhatsApp beta for Android as well, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the iOS users, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that tells them more about the contact information. This feature is already available for the WhatsApp Business users on the same OS.

The WABetaInfo wrote, “The new redesigned interface is the same as the one implemented on Business Info, and it also includes a new search message shortcut. Note that, when visiting Business Info, you are also able to view status updates submitted by businesses, but this feature is not available for standard WhatsApp accounts."

“WhatsApp is rolling out this feature in a different way: it’s true that certain people that install the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.6.0.73 update may receive the new interface, but WhatsApp is also releasing the same revamped UI to some users on stable updates, including WhatsApp Business." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This is a particular test that they have already followed when releasing voice waveforms, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}