After announcing several new features such as communities, WhatsApp is now planning to introduce cover photo for the profiles. The instant-messaging app has been testing this new feature with certain beta testers on the iOS platform. This may be rolled out soon but it is only for the Business users for now.

WhatsApp Business users can add cover photo like we do normally in Facebook and Twitter. Currently, WhatsApp does not allow cover photo but only profile picture and status update.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo noted that the Meta-owned messaging platform is now rolling out the ability to set cover photos to some beta testers.

“After installing the new update, some beta users may receive a notice in their chats list, informing them that it is finally possible to enhance their business profile by setting up a cover photo. When the user sets up a cover photo by tapping “Tap to add now" (or within their business profile), the cover photo shows up every time other WhatsApp accounts visit the chat info of the business," wrote WABetaInfo.

He added, “At the moment, WhatsApp is releasing the ability to view and set up a cover photo only on WhatsApp Business beta for iOS, and the same feature will be rolled out to Android beta testers in the future. After testing the feature, we have also discovered that the cover photo size is 1211×681."

If you want to view cover photos, the feature has to be rolled out to your account: this is why you don’t see cover photos if you open business info (especially on WhatsApp beta for Android, where the feature is not available yet).

In addition, WhatsApp is not planning to release cover photos for standard WhatsApp accounts, so this is an exclusive feature for WhatsApp Business. This feature has been released to some beta testers today, and more activations are planned at a later date, he added.