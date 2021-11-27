WhatsApp is working to add new features in the instant messaging app. The recent being forwarding of the stickers without actually downloading or viewing it within the chat box of WhatsApp. The Meta-owned company is adding shortcut to forward these stickers directly from the chat. The good part is it saves your phone’s memory. This would be available to Android users first and then rolled out for iOS users. This new feature was pointed out by the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

View Full Image Sticker Forwarding (WABetaInfo)

“It is very useful when you want to send a sticker to your contacts without first saving it or viewing the message option to forward the sticker," said WABetaInfo. In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.15 update, WhatsApp released a new way to forward official sticker packs to your contacts and groups.

WhatsApp is also working on to further develop its reaction feature. The reaction feature is like we currently have in Facebook or Messenger. We can reply to a certain message with reaction such as like, dislike, sad, happy, etc. Similar feature will soon be available in WhatsApp.

The reaction feature will work in individual chat as well as the group threads. The new update is that you can view who has seen or reacted to your message/s both individual or in group. You just have to tap the reaction info to know more. The reaction is limited to six emojis currently.

The reaction feature might debut with iOS and then to the Android platform. The roll out is still not known but it is expected to start soon. WABetaInfo says, “The user will be able to react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to 6 emojis. The feature has been spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but WhatsApp is also working on bringing the same ability on WhatsApp beta for Android as well."

