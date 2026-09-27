WhatsApp Android app users may soon get an iPhone-like navigation makeover, with tabs and controls redesigned: Report

WhatsApp is experimenting with a redesigned bottom navigation bar on Android, bringing the layout closer in appearance to the version already available on iPhones, according to reports. The update has reportedly been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10, where the navigation bar appears separated from the rest of the interface, with rounded corners giving it a floating look.

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WhatsApp first moved its main sections — Chats, Communities, Updates and Calls, to the bottom of the screen with beta version 2.23.10.6. Around three years later, the company is reportedly testing another change to the same navigation element, this time focusing on its appearance and shape, including tabs and controls.

The redesigned Android bar bears a resemblance to the floating tab bar introduced on WhatsApp for iOS alongside Apple’s Liquid Glass design language.

However, the resemblance is largely limited to the overall concept. On Android, WhatsApp continues to follow Google’s design principles rather than adopting Apple’s visual language. The redesigned navigation bar is also currently more noticeable when WhatsApp is set to its light theme, while the difference is less apparent in dark mode.

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The redesign comes amid growing criticism from Android users about WhatsApp’s existing interface.

WABetaInfo recently sought feedback on X about the current Android design, with several users responding that the app needs a more contemporary appearance.

WhatsApp has not confirmed whether this feedback influenced the development of the revamped navigation bar, but the timing has drawn attention. The company has also been working on several other interface-related updates, including new categories for chat themes introduced with version 2.26.37.6.

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For now, the redesigned navigation bar remains under internal development and has yet to reach beta testers. WhatsApp has not announced when the updated interface will be rolled out to users.

Meta launches WhatsApp Business Tools MCP Meanwhile, Meta introduced a new way for businesses to set up WhatsApp Business messaging with the help of AI agents. The company announced the WhatsApp Business Tools MCP (Master Code Platform) through its Meta for Developers blog on 15 September, allowing AI coding tools including Claude, Cursor, Codex and ChatGPT to work with the WhatsApp Business Platform.

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The tool is designed to simplify the process of connecting businesses to WhatsApp. Rather than moving between Meta’s Developer Console, Business Manager, API documentation and a coding environment, developers can tell an AI agent what they want to accomplish, with the agent handling a large part of the setup process.

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According to Meta, the WhatsApp Business Tools MCP can help create a WhatsApp Business Account, add and verify a phone number, register the number with the Cloud API and go through the relevant WhatsApp Terms of Service.

The AI agent can also identify requirements that have not yet been completed, including adding a payment method or completing business verification. This could allow developers to spot configuration issues before starting to test their WhatsApp integration.

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Meta said the MCP also checks authentication and permissions during the setup. Developers sign in through Facebook Login for Business and provide the permissions required for the relevant actions. Any changes to account settings must be made by an authenticated user, the company added.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X