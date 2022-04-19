WhatsApp will introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with a new design. The company is changing the design of the app window seen during group voice calls. The platform is adding voice waveforms for all participants during a group call. The voice waveforms are similar to the ones seen in voice notes. The changes in the design are quite minimal but they provide a refreshed look to the page.

