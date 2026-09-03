WhatsApp bill payments explained: How to pay electricity, gas and other bills

WhatsApp is rolling out a Bill Payments feature via Bharat Connect (BBPS), letting Android and iOS users in India pay electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card and loan bills across 22,700+ billers directly within the app, using UPI, debit or credit card

Pragya Singha Roy
Published3 Sep 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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WhatsApp has launched its Bill Payments feature in India.
WhatsApp has launched its Bill Payments feature in India.(REUTERS)

WhatsApp is rolling out its Bill Payments feature in India, enabling users to search for, access, and pay their utility and home bills without ever leaving the messaging app. It is connected to the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network and serves over 22,700 billers across 30 categories.

Bill payments for electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards, and loan repayments can be made via WhatsApp. The feature will be rolled out in stages and will be available to Android and iOS users across India in the next few weeks.

WhatsApp bill payments: What you can pay

This feature allows several recurring payments to be added to WhatsApp. The company says that the categories it supports are:

  • Electricity/gas costs
  • Water bills
  • FASTag payments
  • Insurance premiums
  • Credit card bills
  • Loan repayments
  • Other household and utility payments

Users can also manage multiple accounts with the same biller via WhatsApp. This allows for bills for a home, office or family member to be managed in one location.

Also Read | WhatsApp ‘Scam Alert’ beta launches on Android: How it helps block fraudsters

How to pay bills on WhatsApp

The new service will be available in the WhatsApp home screen with the icon at the top. The term 'payment process' contains a couple of steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp and tap the icon.
  2. Choose a bill category and biller.
  3. Please enter and verify the necessary account information.
  4. Check the bill amount and information that was retrieved.
  5. Select the supported payment option, such as UPI, Debit Card, or Credit Card.
  6. Confirm the payment.

Previously paid billers will also be displayed on WhatsApp's Payments Home page. This is to facilitate repeat payments.

Also Read | Can WhatsApp messages prove unexplained investment? ITAT gives taxpayer relief

WhatsApp bill payments: Key features

Commonly used bill categories will be highlighted on the Payments Home screen. Taping “See All” will show all the larger lists.

It also offers bill discovery and management capabilities such as:

  • Viewing past payments
  • Checking upcoming bills
  • Managing multiple accounts with one biller
  • Easily accessible previous billers
  • More than 22,700 billers to access from Bharat Connect

Also Read | WhatsApp group, secret cash transfers, IS links: Report exposes hawala network

What Meta India said

According to Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head, Meta India, WhatsApp is looking to transform bill payments into a standard message. He added that services such as mobile recharges, metro ticket bookings, and citizen services are already available on WhatsApp in India.

WhatsApp said the Bill Payments feature is being introduced in phases. As this rollout continues across the nation, it will be available to users on both Android and iOS.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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