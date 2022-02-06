WhatsApp brings global audio player for desktop users. Know its benefits

WhatsApp brings global audio player for desktop users. Know its benefits1 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- WhatsApp desktop users can now switch between chats and can listen the audio notes simultaneously
After much wait, WhatsApp is finally releasing the global audio player for the desktop users. Earlier, WhatsApp desktop users can pause and resume the voice player but while remaining in the same chat window. Now, the new rolled out update allows desktop users to shuffle between chat while listening to voice messages. They can now switch between chats and can listen the audio notes simultaneously.
“When we play the voice note and we switch to another conversation, WhatsApp does not stop playing the voice note and a new audio player bar shows up at the bottom of your chats list," noted WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.
“Thanks to this bar, we have control over the voice note by using the playback button and the progress bar indicator helps us understand when the voice note ends," added WABetaInfo.
This feature is being rolled out in beta and will soon appear in your desktop application. This will allow the user to control the chat and the voice player easily and without the hassle of being going back now and then to listen and chat.
In an earlier update, WhatsApp desktop users can now request some details about your account, such as your activity info, privacy settings, information about your devices.
