WhatsApp brings major changes to ‘forwarding’ and more. Details here

WhatsApp has introduced several new features to curb the spread of fake news and unwarranted messages for its strong 400 million user base in India. With end-to-end encryption already in place since 2016, WhatsApp is now adding more features that will limit some of its existing features. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has been accused of spreading fake news in India and having failed to stop the menace. Now with the improved guidelines WhatsApp aim to correct itself in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}