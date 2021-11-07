WhatsApp is working to add new features to help Communities admins have greater control in groups. Some weeks ago, XDA Developers spotted some references about Communities, a new WhatsApp feature that will be available in a future update. It would be more or less like the group chat but with end-to-end encryption. The icons could also be different than the other existing groups. This under-development feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

The tracker WABetaInfo says, Admins can send messages in this group chat and they will be able to group some groups related to the community: for example, a degree course can be considered a community, and all its teaching classes are groups included in this community. Another example: the official Discord server of WBI can be considered a community, while its channels are groups of the community.

The community will offer some tools to admins to better manage all groups included in the community but, seen that this feature is under development, these advanced tools are still unknown at the present. Admins can invite other people to join the community. Users can be manually added or they can join using a “Community Invite Link". When you join a community, it does not necessarily mean you can immediately send messages to all groups of the community, but further purposes will be discovered in the future, mentions WABetaInfo.

The tracker points out that the “Community" is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS, so its appearance, features, anything else may change before the official release to beta testers. Like any other feature under development, there’s not even a release date available: things like that cannot be predicted when they are ready to be released.

