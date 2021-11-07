WhatsApp building Communities. Read what the reports say about it

The community will offer some tools to admins to better manage all groups included in the community but, seen that this feature is under development, these advanced tools are still unknown at the present. Admins can invite other people to join the community. Users can be manually added or they can join using a “Community Invite Link". When you join a community, it does not necessarily mean you can immediately send messages to all groups of the community, but further purposes will be discovered in the future, mentions WABetaInfo.

