Meta (Facebook)-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp , is adding quick replies to the users of WhatsApp Business. This feature will be available for both iOS and Android users of WhatsApp Business account. Under the beta version now, it is currently available to selected users but will eventually roll out for other users. Now the WhatsApp Business account users can create a keyboard shortcut and quickly reply to the messages.

“Quick Replies" was one of the first features released for the business platform, that allows reusing frequent messages: thanks to this feature, you could create keyboard shortcuts to quickly send them, noted WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp tracker says that, “The user has to type “/" in a chat, selecting the message to send from the list." WhatsApp is adding another entry point for showing all available shortcuts created within WhatsApp Business Settings.

View Full Image WhatsApp Quick Replies (Twitter: @WABetaInfo)

“The new shortcut has been added in the chat share action menu, but it’s not limited to iOS users: beta testers that are using the latest beta updates of WhatsApp Business beta for Android can see the same shortcut at the same position as well. The reason why WhatsApp has decided to implement another shortcut to open your quick replies is unknown, but probably the new shortcut will help more businesses know this feature," added WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows deleting any message for everyone in groups if you’re a group admin. This feature helps admins to moderate WhatsApp groups. This is available for Android platform now.

