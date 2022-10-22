WhatsApp ‘Call Link’ feature: How to use it on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp keeps innovating and adding new features to enhance the user experience. Apart from messages, this Meta-owned instant messaging app also allows users to make voice and video calls. This time, the platform has rolled out a new update for its voice and video calling feature - Call Link.
The Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s Calls tab on both Android and iOS devices. This feature allows users to create and share a voice or video call link with their contacts. It would directly connect their contacts to the active voice or video call after they open the link.
Users can share the call link with an individual or in a WhatsApp group. Users can also copy the link and share it on other platforms.
Here is how users can create and share a WhatApp voice or video call link on their mobile phones.
Step 1 Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android device.
Step 2 Go to the Calls tab.
Step 3 Tap on the Create Call Link option available at the top.
Step 4 Select your call type, whether you want to make a video or voice call.
Step 5 Hit the Share Link or Copy Link button.