WhatsApp 'Call Link' feature: How to use it on Android and iOS devices

2 min read . 03:46 PM ISTLivemint
  • The Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s Calls tab on both Android and iOS devices. This feature allows users to create and share a voice or video call link with their contacts. It would directly connect their contacts to the active voice or video call after they open the link.

WhatsApp keeps innovating and adding new features to enhance the user experience. Apart from messages, this Meta-owned instant messaging app also allows users to make voice and video calls. This time, the platform has rolled out a new update for its voice and video calling feature - Call Link.

The Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s Calls tab on both Android and iOS devices. This feature allows users to create and share a voice or video call link with their contacts. It would directly connect their contacts to the active voice or video call after they open the link.

Users can share the call link with an individual or in a WhatsApp group. Users can also copy the link and share it on other platforms. 

Here is how users can create and share a WhatApp voice or video call link on their mobile phones.

Step 1 Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android device.

Step 1 Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2 Go to the Calls tab.

Step 3 Tap on the Create Call Link option available at the top.

Step 4 Select your call type, whether you want to make a video or voice call.

Step 5 Hit the Share Link or Copy Link button.

Step 6 Send the link in WhatsApp chat, group or another app.

Everytime users create a call link, the URL is different with 22 character identifiers so that no one can guess their call link. If users lose or forget the link they have created, it is simple to generate another one. If these links go unused for 90 days, the links expire.

Users can also block people who they do not want to enter their call link and save their link if they plan to use it again.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also offers a variety of stickers and sticker packs which users can send over the chat. In case you want to wish your dear ones a happy diwali via WhatsApp stickers, here is how you can send advanced greetings:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone or web and select the contact to whom you want to send the sticker. Tap on the ‘Smiley’ located at the left of the text box. Select the ‘Sticker’ icon placed on the right side of the GIF icon. If you already have downloaded stickers, tap on the one you want to send. If you do not have them, you can quickly download a pack.

Further, tap on the ‘+’ icon on the top-right of the stickers section. Choose the sticker pack you like the most. Tap on the ‘Download’ icon right next to the pack to start the process. After download, the stickers will be shown under the ‘Sticker’s tab. You can choose one from your favouites by simply tapping and sending it. 

