WhatsApp ‘Delete For Everyone’ may get extended time limit. See report

After rolling out Payments, WhatsApp is reportedly working to extend the time limit for the in-app feature, 'delete for everyone'. This feature is widely used by the people who accidently or intentionally send text, images, gif, videos, etc to any user or in a group. The 'delete for everyone' allows deleting the message even if the receiver has downloaded or seen it. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook which has just announced its name change to 'Meta' to foray into metaverse.

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, reports that based on details found in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.23.1, the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature may be increased to an indefinite period, up from the 4,096 seconds time limit introduced in 2018.

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, reports that based on details found in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.23.1, the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature may be increased to an indefinite period, up from the 4,096 seconds time limit introduced in 2018.

Another report by WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp on iOS is getting a new video playback interface. This will allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window. Some iOS beta testers on v2.21.220.15 of the app have reportedly started receiving this functionality. This was introduced in a beta version for Android devices late last month. Furthermore, the tracker reports that some iOS beta testers may notice a change in the way YouTube videos are played in WhatsApp. These videos will automatically be shown in the fullscreen mode.

He also notes that since this feature is still under development, and should be taken with a pinch of salt until it arrives for beta testers. There is also no information on the release timeline for this upcoming feature.

