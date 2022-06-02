WhatsApp has been reportedly rolling out a new update for the Desktop users that will let them know about the incoming messages. The instant messaging app now gives an option, a filter, to know about the pending/unread messages. It will also let them filter the messages on the basis of contacts and non-contacts. “Today, the company is launching a new chat filter on WhatsApp Desktop beta that lets people filter their chats by showing the ones that contain new incoming messages," wrote WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp chat filter is already available to the Business users. The beta for the Desktop may also come to all standard accounts as well in the stable format. This feature could also be made available for Android and iOS users as well.

The WhatsApp tracker said, “In the last few weeks, WhatsApp was planning to release multiple chat filters like the ability to quickly filter groups and non-contacts but, now we have is an unread chat filter. If you want to disable the filter, just tap the filter button again or tap “Clear filter."

If this feature makes to the WhatsApp then it will make the chat less complicated. There are lots of messages that aren’t useful while some of it could be urgent. The filter that may come will help in knowing about the unread messages, probably from contacts and non-contacts as well.

WhatsApp keeps updating the in-app features to make it compatible with the day. In the last update for the desktop clients, WhatsApp noticed rolling out a bug fix update for the desktop users. This is to fix the issues with the push notifications among the WhatsApp Desktop clients. They have been complaining about a problem with push notifications when using the stable version of WhatsApp Desktop. Now the instant messaging app has fixed that bug with an update.