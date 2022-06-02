WhatsApp desktop users to get chat filtration feature

WhatsApp has been reportedly rolling out a new update for the Desktop users that will let them know about the incoming messages. The instant messaging app now gives an option, a filter, to know about the pending/unread messages. It will also let them filter the messages on the basis of contacts and non-contacts. “Today, the company is launching a new chat filter on WhatsApp Desktop beta that lets people filter their chats by showing the ones that contain new incoming messages," wrote WABetaInfo.

