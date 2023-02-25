WhatsApp developing new tool for private newsletters, suggests report
- The report adds that the upcoming private newsletter feature on WhatsApp will be hosted on a separate Status page, which will be optional and distinct from private chats. The end-to-end encryption of private messaging will not be compromised by the new feature.
WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is developing a new feature that will allow private newsletters to be sent, serving as a one-to-many tool for sharing information, as per reports.
