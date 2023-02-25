WhatsApp developing new tool for private newsletters, suggests report

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is developing a new feature that will allow private newsletters to be sent, serving as a one-to-many tool for sharing information, as per reports.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, it is currently unclear whether the upcoming feature will retain the codename "Newsletter" or if it will be officially called something else.

The report adds that the upcoming private newsletter feature on WhatsApp will be hosted on a separate Status page, which will be optional and distinct from private chats. The end-to-end encryption of private messaging will not be compromised by the new feature.

As per the report, users are expected to have control over their followers and their activity will not be visible to anyone else.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is now rolling out picture-in picture mode for video calls on iOS, as per a report.

Recently 9to5Mac spotted and later The Verge reported that WhatsApp is introducing the picture-in-picture features for iPhone users. Reportedly the feature allows users to use other apps during the video calls without disruptions.

Using the picture-in-picture feature, WhatsApp users on iOS can reduce their video call to a small window which sits above any app and continue their work while taking on video calls. This will help the users to participate in the call while they can find relevant information for their call, surf the web or play any game.

According to The Verge, iOS users with WhatsApp update version 23.3.77 will be able to access the feature. Moreover, the report adds that the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, so some users need to wait.