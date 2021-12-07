WhatsApp is adding new feature which lets users to select messages after reading it for disappearance by default. The new time limit could be a day or a week or three months. It is targeted for users to save the cherished messages and let disappear the rest from the chat box. This might be helpful in creating special moments, says WhatsApp. Earlier it was only limited to seven days. This feature is optional.

“WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats," said the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

“We are also adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days," it added.

For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you’ve chosen. This makes clear it's nothing personal - it's a choice you've made about how you want to communicate with everyone on WhatsApp moving forward. Though of course, if you need a particular conversation to remain permanent, it’s easy to switch a chat back.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, said, “We're rolling out a new disappearing messages option on WhatsApp today so you'll be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever."

Our mission is to connect the world privately. As more of our conversations move from face-to-face to digital, we acknowledge there is a certain magic in just sitting down with someone in-person, sharing your thoughts in confidence, knowing you are both connecting in private and in that moment.

This is why we introduced disappearing messages last year, and more recently a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.

We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today, and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-personal conversation.

