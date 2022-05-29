WhatsApp is rolling out a bug fix update for the desktop users. This is to fix the issues with the push notifications among the WhatsApp Desktop clients. They have been complaining about a problem with push notifications when using the stable version of WhatsApp Desktop. Now the instant messaging app has fixed that bug with an update.

“A lot of users were experiencing an issue with WhatsApp Desktop: they were unable to receive push notifications from the desktop client. In fact, even fast research on Twitter confirms that several people couldn’t receive push notifications and they were looking for news and a solution," mentions WABetaInfo on his page.

“WhatsApp has officially pushed a fix in the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2219.2 update some time ago, so beta testers could already receive notifications since this issue was finally fixed. Still, it seems like the same fix is finally coming on the stable update with build number 2.2218.8. If you are experiencing the same issue, please open WhatsApp Desktop and update to the latest version available," he said.

He further added, “If push notifications still don’t show up when using the latest update for any other reason, you may also consider switching to the beta version, where people are not experiencing the issue anymore. Since the release of the beta program, nobody complained about critical bugs in the beta version, so it is really safe to install."

In the meantime, WhatsApp is also adding detailed reaction info for automatic albums. This has been given to the beta testers. Android beta testers are getting it now while the iOS testers had it before.

“When using the old version, it was not possible to understand which photo or video has been reacted to without opening the automatic album. Thanks to the new beta version, detailed reaction info is finally available and beta users can already see a media thumbnail right within the reaction info screen that indicates which media in the album has a reaction," said WABetaInfo.