WhatsApp is fixing the link preview for desktop users. It has stopped generating the rich link preview for the desktop users due to technical reasons. It is being reported that instant-messaging app is fixing this and now the WhatsApp desktop is able to generate the rich link preview again.

“It is still not possible to generate link previews on WhatsApp Web, since this is one of the unsupported features after the migration to multi-device, such as the ability to create broadcast lists or view live location on linked devices," said WABetaInfo.

“We are sure that this FAQ will be updated when WhatsApp introduces the support for more features on WhatsApp Web/Desktop," he said.

Similarly, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will somehow help to stop the spam messages flouting in groups. This new feature will be available to both iOS and Android users. This new WhatsApp feature will limit forwarding to just one WhatsApp group. The new limitation prevents users to send forwarded messages to more than one group chat. It was given to beta Android users for testing and is now rolling to new iOS version.

WhatsApp is also planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab that probably redirects to Community Home.

WhatsApp is working on bringing the communities tab into the iOS app as well, and it replaces the camera tab. When you open this tab and no communities are available, we can read an introduction for communities: a community brings related groups together, and all your communities or the ones you get added to will show up in this section.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.