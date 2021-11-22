WhatsApp is rolling out update to fix the media shortcut option in the instant messaging app. The bug was noticed by some users when they found that media shortcut was not available to them. Now the Facebook-owned messaging app is fixing this bug with new update. A quick edit shortcut is already available when you open the image, video, GIF but WhatsApp has introduced a new side shortcut when opening multiple media one week ago. Some users have noticed the new quick edit shortcut, wondering what it was for because the shortcut didn’t work and we don’t honestly know why it was there, said WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

“After releasing the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.24.9 update, WhatsApp is now removing that shortcut. We don’t know if they are planning to introduce the shortcut again in a future update," noticed WABetaInfo.

This change was noticed by Android users and now the company is fixing it the same for them. WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.24.9. If you still see the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.24.8 update on the Play Store.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is also working to notify users when someone reacts to your own sent messages, videos or GIF. This could be annoying but you can customise it within the app. This new feature will be available to iOS users first and gradually moves to Android platform. This is quite similar to Facebook and Instagram reactions.

