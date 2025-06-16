WhatsApp for Android to get iOS-style document scanning feature soon: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for Android users that will allow them to scan documents directly within the app, a capability that has been available to iOS users for several months.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the update was spotted in version 2.25.18.29 of the WhatsApp beta for Android, although it remains inactive as the feature is still under development.

Notably, the forthcoming tool is expected to simplify document sharing by enabling users to scan physical documents through their smartphone’s camera without switching to another app. When launched, the Scan Document option will appear alongside the existing ‘Browse documents’ and ‘Choose from gallery’ options in the attachment menu. Tapping on it will trigger the device’s camera, offering the ability to manually or automatically capture pages.

Once the pages have been scanned, WhatsApp will likely compile them into a PDF file, which users can send to their contacts, forward to themselves, or store on their device for later use, adds the report. This move is anticipated to benefit users who frequently share physical paperwork and want a more integrated experience within the messaging platform.

For now, Android users can use the built-in document scanning feature found in the Google Drive app as an alternative until WhatsApp rolls out its native functionality.

In addition to the document scanner, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is also trialling an artificial intelligence-based feature that summarises messages. Some users running beta version 2.25.18.18 or later have reported access to a new "Summarise with Meta AI" button, which appears in chats with a substantial number of unread messages. This feature aims to provide users with quick overviews of lengthy conversations using Meta’s AI technology.