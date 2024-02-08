WhatsApp gears up for third-party app integration ahead of EU's Digital Markets Act: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce third-party messaging app integration on its platform in compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) by March. The parent company Meta is also working on integrating support for additional chat apps into Messenger.
