Verloop.io, a conversational AI platform for customer support automation, has today announced its association with WhatsApp as the platform’s business solution provider (BSP). As a BSP, Verloop.io will enable businesses to tap all new touchpoints of a buyer's purchase journey, remove any friction and ensure better lead conversation and customer satisfaction. Verloop.io will help to connect businesses with millions of customers through WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts.

WhatsApp has an active monthly user base of over 2 billion users that are spread across 180 countries. As per the data by Verloop.io, almost over 65% of consumers believe WhatsApp to be the easiest way to connect with a brand and resolve queries.

With WhatsApp chat being active 24x7, customers can communicate and solve data driven queries on a real-time basis and without any human intervention, while automatically transferring complex customer queries to live agents for more empathetic responses. This enables brands to scale their support without worrying about Operational Expenses and augmenting their Customer Experience.

The current batch of bots can support only 60 per cent of customer queries without the need for a human call centre executive. Moreover, these super bots can cater to clients across sectors and support additional 14 languages including Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop.io, said, "Given today’s situation and how the pandemic has changed user behaviour, brands must now find ways to apply AI-based solutions for ensuring they are delivering delightful support experiences. WhatsApp is a massive messaging service with deep penetration that allows businesses of all sizes to reach their users with ease. With this association, Verloop.io’s machine learning automation is combined with the strength of WhatsApp Business API and, brands will now have an end-to-end solution for developing and strengthening their customer experiences. As one of the select official WhatsApp Business service providers globally, we aim to benefit more than 2,000 enterprises with conversational automation as the next generation of consumer to brand communication offering."

