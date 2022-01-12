WhatsApp gets Verloop.io onboard to help businesses in automation

Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop.io, said, "Given today’s situation and how the pandemic has changed user behaviour, brands must now find ways to apply AI-based solutions for ensuring they are delivering delightful support experiences. WhatsApp is a massive messaging service with deep penetration that allows businesses of all sizes to reach their users with ease. With this association, Verloop.io’s machine learning automation is combined with the strength of WhatsApp Business API and, brands will now have an end-to-end solution for developing and strengthening their customer experiences. As one of the select official WhatsApp Business service providers globally, we aim to benefit more than 2,000 enterprises with conversational automation as the next generation of consumer to brand communication offering."