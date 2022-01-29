WhatsApp global audio player coming to Android. Know its features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp global audio player that allows you to listen the voice messages anywhere in the application will be coming to Android users as well. Primarily, this new feature is being rolled out to certain beta testers on iOS platform. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is developing certain features for the voice messages to make it more appealing and intuitive. The latest feature of WhatsApp was noticed by the tracker, WABetaInfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp is another feature that will allow iOS users to pause and resume the voice messages while recording it. Earlier, it announced that voice messages can be heard before sending it as preview. The new planned features are compatible with the Focus Mode of iOS 15 update. With the new rolling update for iPhone users, the stop button will disappear.

The WhatsApp Focus Mode under the iOS 15 will give you the liberty to choose the notifications you want to receive or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

