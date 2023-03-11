WhatsApp introduces 21 new emojis to these users: Report1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- The report mentioned that the addition of the new emojis resolves a previous issue where users could receive the emojis but were unable to send them without using workarounds.
WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is currently testing 21 new emojis for Android beta users. WABetaInfo reports that users no longer need to download a separate keyboard to send these emojis, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard. These new emojis are part of the latest Unicode 15.0 update.
