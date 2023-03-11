WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is currently testing 21 new emojis for Android beta users. WABetaInfo reports that users no longer need to download a separate keyboard to send these emojis, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard. These new emojis are part of the latest Unicode 15.0 update.

Previously, the 21 new emojis were not yet visible on the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were still being developed. However, users could still send them by using an alternative keyboard.

Additionally, the report mentioned that the addition of the new emojis resolves a previous issue where users could receive the emojis but were unable to send them without using workarounds.

As per the report, certain users may now have access to the new emojis from the official WhatsApp keyboard, starting today, regardless of the app version they are using.

The report further suggested that keeping the WhatsApp app up-to-date with the latest version is still advisable to improve the likelihood of one's account being enabled for the new emojis.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is working on a feature called "silence unknown callers", as per a report. This feature will enable users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the notification center and call list.

WABetaInfo reports that the "silence unknown callers" feature is presently being developed for WhatsApp's Android beta version. Along with minimizing disruptions, the feature could help users avoid spam calls, making it even more advantageous.

As per the report, users can access the toggle for the "silence unknown callers" feature in the app settings. Once activated, calls from unknown numbers will be muted, but they will still appear in the notification center and calls list.