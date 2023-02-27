WhatsApp introduces schedule group calls for iOS beta users: Details on feature
- According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Schedule group call' that will enable users to plan their team calls in advance. The feature is currently in the beta testing phase and is available only to those who have enrolled in Apple's TestFlight program. To use the feature, users need to update their iPhones with the latest WhatsApp version, iOS 23.4.0.
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, has been offering users the ability to connect with multiple people via group chats, voice, and video calls. Recently, the company increased the group video call limit to 32 participants and introduced call links to improve user experience. To enhance the platform even further, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new feature that will enable users to schedule group calls.
