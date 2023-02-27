WhatsApp introduces schedule group calls for iOS beta users: Details on feature

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, has been offering users the ability to connect with multiple people via group chats, voice, and video calls. Recently, the company increased the group video call limit to 32 participants and introduced call links to improve user experience. To enhance the platform even further, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a new feature that will enable users to schedule group calls.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Schedule group call' that will enable users to plan their team calls in advance. The feature is currently in the beta testing phase and is available only to those who have enrolled in Apple's TestFlight program. To use the feature, users need to update their iPhones with the latest WhatsApp version, iOS 23.4.0.

After updating the WhatsApp app, a new context menu with a 'Schedule Call' button will appear when users tap on the call button in group chats. The 'Schedule Call' feature will allow users to select a time for their group call and even name the scheduled call, giving them more control over the call initiation process.

The new 'Schedule Call' option for group calls on WhatsApp will offer several benefits, such as the ability to plan meetings, set a topic for the call in advance, and remind group participants to join the call.

Once a group call is scheduled using WhatsApp's new feature, all members of the group will receive a notification to join the call at the predetermined time. This feature will work for both audio and video calls. Although currently in the testing phase, it is anticipated that this feature will eventually be available to all users, including those on Android and desktop platforms, in future updates of the app.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is now rolling out picture-in picture mode for video calls on iOS, as per a report.

Recently 9to5Mac spotted and later The Verge reported that WhatsApp is introducing the picture-in-picture features for iPhone users. Reportedly the feature allows users to use other apps during the video calls without disruptions.

Using the picture-in-picture feature, WhatsApp users on iOS can reduce their video call to a small window which sits above any app and continue their work while taking on video calls. This will help the users to participate in the call while they can find relevant information for their call, surf the web or play any game.