WhatsApp is breaking through Apple’s walled garden

The groom, Armond Esmaili, another iPhone user, said he liked that WhatsApp “feels less intrusive than text messages"— perhaps because it isn’t his default messaging app. (You can set WhatsApp as your default in iOS.) Esmaili, an internal medicine doctor, is also in several WhatsApp-based peer groups. Members seek advice, for example, on navigating tricky patient conversations—with no identifying details, of course, he said.