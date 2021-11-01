Have you checked your WhatsApp today? Is it working fine for you? If the answers to these questions are ‘Yes’ then you don’t need to panic but for those who say ‘No’ must read this article and understand what is the reason behind it.

The most-used messaging app, WhatsApp, rolls out new features and security updates to its users to protect their chats and transactions. They do it from time to time and because of that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp will not support the older smartphones starting November 1, 2021. It includes both Android and iOS operated smartphones.

The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. The iOS operated iPhones include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S.

For Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 will lost support by November.

The new age smartphones are well equipped to receive these updates but the older versions of Android and iOS are not. That is why your WhatsApp may have stopped working on your smartphone.

Many older generation Android smartphones and iPhones are still in use but they won't be able to use the world's most used and popular chit-chat platform starting November 1, 2021. In a nutshell, these will be Android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 or older. WhatsApp has already alerted users on its website. You can also check it and your phone's compatibility with it.

LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q will lose support for WhatsApp.

The smartphones ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo will stop supporting WhatsApp. Huawei’s Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 will stop supporting the Facebook-owned messaging app. Sony’s Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S are included in the list, alongside other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and more.

