WhatsApp may have gone from these Apple and Samsung smartphones. Check list

Many older generation Android smartphones and iPhones are still in use but they won't be able to use the world's most used and popular chit-chat platform starting November 1, 2021. In a nutshell, these will be Android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 or older. WhatsApp has already alerted users on its website. You can also check it and your phone's compatibility with it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}