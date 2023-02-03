WhatsApp might soon allow you to pin messages within chats and groups: Report
- According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged upcoming feature will let WhatsApp users pin or mark important messages to the top of the chat from groups or within the individual chats. After rolling out the feature, users can pin the messages. In case the recipient uses the older version of the app, WhatsApp will display a message in the conversation to ask to download the latest version of the app from the store.
WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is planning to introduce a new feature which will allow users to pin messages from groups and within chats, suggests a report.
