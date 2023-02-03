WhatsApp might soon allow you to pin messages within chats and groups: Report

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is planning to introduce a new feature which will allow users to pin messages from groups and within chats, suggests a report.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged upcoming feature will let WhatsApp users pin or mark important messages to the top of the chat from groups or within the individual chats. After rolling out the feature, users can pin the messages. In case the recipient uses the older version of the app, WhatsApp will display a message in the conversation to ask to download the latest version of the app from the store.

These pinned messages will help to improve the organised chats in the groups, as users will be able to easily access their important chats. As of now, the feature to pin messages within chats and groups is said to be under development.

Interestingly, the instant messaging platform is also planning to work on a new feature which will help the Android users to make calls easily, suggests a report. This feature will let users make calls using the application.

The upcoming alleged feature is said to enable users to quickly access their contacts list and make calls without opening the application. This lets users set up custom shortcuts for often called contacts. This allowed users to make calls quickly. The instant messaging app is planning to make calling as easy as sending messages.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the calling shortcut feature combined with the application is likely to make calling simple for users by just tapping the contact cell within the contact list. Moreover, the report suggests that the new upcoming feature will automatically be added to the home screen of the device once created.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform, said that it has banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month.

The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users. In December, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively.