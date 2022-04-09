WhatsApp keeps updating itself to bring changes or to remove some. Before being rolled out, the instant messaging app provides it to certain beta users to test the compatibility before releasing it finally. WhatsApp does it for both Android and iOS users. In a latest development, WhatsApp is adding features for the disappearing messages as well as drawing editor for Android.

For the disappearing messages, WhatsApp is rolling out the changes to media visibility option. Earlier, all the media files were saved in the gallery by default but with this new update you have to change the settings and manually do it. This new change is coming after WhatsApp announced the disappearing messages months ago.

WABetaInfo found that, “WhatsApp is now automatically turning off the option “media visibility" for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android, which let people view media in their phone’s gallery. This is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads."

He further added, “In addition, WhatsApp is rolling out the same change on WhatsApp for iOS, where the option “Save to Camera Roll" is automatically turned off for disappearing chats. In this case, images, videos, and GIFs are never automatically saved in your camera roll if the general setting is enabled."

You can still save media manually in disappearing chats: some users on certain versions of Android already have an option to manually save media. On WhatsApp for iOS, you can save media as normally you do.

The changes are rolled out to all users on beta and public builds and they should appear within 24 hours, he said.

In another update, there are new drawing tools placed at the bottom of the screen: new pencils and the blur tool. The blur tool was an exclusive tool implemented on WhatsApp for iOS, but it’s finally implemented on WhatsApp for Android as well, noted WABetaInfo.

You can start using the new drawing tools if you install the latest beta from the Play Store, but if you don’t see the new drawing editor it means it is not ready for your WhatsApp account, he said.

