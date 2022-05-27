WhatsApp multi-device 2.0 will let people link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future, wrote WABetaInfo on his Twitter page. If true, this will help people to use WhatsApp through an additional phone or pad without engaging the primary number. This will cut the chaos of having multiple SIM cards for different WhatsApp login.

This is a future update which may or may not come. The final update could be entirely different then what is being predicted here. The Meta-owned instant messaging app keeps updating itself the in-app features to ease the chatting and other processes in between.

Currently, you can use WhatsApp in just one phone or tab or you can link a web device to it. The additional mobile or the pad linking both for iOS and Android will save time and efforts of the WhatsApp users. Every time you switch a phone and install WhatsApp a six digit code is being generated which is sent only on the registered mobile number for the syncing of the data and the chat history. This may not be required with the multi-device 2.0 update.