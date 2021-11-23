WhatsApp new audio message feature coming soon. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is constantly updating itself to provide the best user experience. Out of which some might irk you but some could be of use. Like for example, a proposed update says that if a person reacts to your messages, you will get notification for it, which might disturb your peace of mind at times but this new under-development update gives control over the audio messages. The update says that that the user can customize the speed of audio messages if necessary.

This can be a good tool for those who are busy in their 9to5 jobs or in life. Do not want to hear the full message in the current speed, move it faster. The simplest example could be fast forwarding a song in between playing movie.

The new update will be rolled out for both Android and iOS users. "WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button for forwarded voice notes. The feature has been spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but it's currently under development, and it's surely coming on the next versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well," finds out WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is also rolling out update to fix the media shortcut option in the instant messaging app. The bug was noticed by some users when they found that media shortcut was not available to them. Now the Facebook-owned messaging app is fixing this bug with new update.

