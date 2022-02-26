WhatsApp new features for Android, iOS and desktop users. Know all the details

“WhatsApp is adding the search shortcut to the redesigned contact info page. Some users are also able to see the same shortcut in group info as well. Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem working so well: it happens that, even if the feature has been correctly rolled out to your WhatsApp account, it may not appear in certain situations. Since this is a beta version, things like that may happen," found WhatApp tracker WABetaInfo.