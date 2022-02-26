Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / WhatsApp new features for Android, iOS and desktop users. Know all the details

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

  • WhatsApp is developing a new search option in the contact info page

WhatsApp has been adding new features to make the chat more interactive. These new features will be soon available to; Android, iOS and desktop clients. For the iOS and Android users, the instant messaging app is developing a new search option in the contact info page. WhatsApp is also adding reaction feature for the desktop users especially designed for group chats. It will be possible to see who reacted to the incoming and outgoing messages in a group.

“WhatsApp is adding the search shortcut to the redesigned contact info page. Some users are also able to see the same shortcut in group info as well. Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem working so well: it happens that, even if the feature has been correctly rolled out to your WhatsApp account, it may not appear in certain situations. Since this is a beta version, things like that may happen," found WhatApp tracker WABetaInfo.

He further noted, "WhatsApp has developed an interface that groups reactions, so you can see the list of all people that have reacted to a message by using the same reaction. This has been already announced to be under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp beta for Android."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!