WhatsApp on iPhone gets a new update: Status update reaction among others

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has started rolling out update for iPhone users through the Apple Store. This updated version of the app (version 22.21.75) will allow iPhone users to react to the status updates of other users. This feature is already available on Android and now it is being made available for iPhone users as well.
The Apple Store changelog has officially announced the new feature but has also mentioned that the Status Reaction feature will arrive for all users ‘over the coming weeks.’ Earlier, WhatsApp started beta-testing this new feature for both iOS and Android users. Apart from this new development, the new update also adds multiple other features.
As mentioned, this new feature would allow users to react to status updates with available emojis. The emojis that will be included in this feature will not be similar to the ones that are available on both WhatsApp and Instagram direct messages.
The emojis for status update reactions include a face with heart-shaped eyes, tears of joy, an open mouth, a crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, a party popper and hundred points. These emojis will appear once users open a status update and swipe up. Apart from this, the update has also added the Call Links feature to the iOS version of the app. The updated iOS app will also allow users to undo the “delete for me" option for a few seconds and even includes a few features that will help the group admins.
With this new update, only admins will be notified when a member leaves a group. Moreover, group admins can now delete other’s messages for all group members. WhatsApp will also show the other participants who deleted the message.
Meanwhile, Cybersecurity expert Kaspersky has discovered WhatsApp knock-offs marred with malware that compromises users’ data and privacy. YoWhatsApp version 2.22.11.75 has been identified carrying a malicious module dubbed as Trojan.AndroidOS.Triada.eq. The module decrypts and launches the malware on users’ devices. The malicious module was found stealing various keys required for legitimate WhatsApp to work. For those unaware, keys of interest to the cybercriminals are typically used in open-source utilities that allow the use of a WhatsApp account without the app. If the keys are stolen, a user of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose control over their account.
