WhatsApp on iPhone gets a new update: Status update reaction among others

The emojis for status update reactions include a face with heart-shaped eyes, tears of joy, an open mouth, a crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, a party popper and hundred points. These emojis will appear once users open a status update and swipe up. Apart from this, the update has also added the Call Links feature to the iOS version of the app. The updated iOS app will also allow users to undo the “delete for me" option for a few seconds and even includes a few features that will help the group admins.