WhatsApp has found a new way to attract users in India to use WhatsApp Payments. The recently rolled out payments feature on the messaging app uses UPI gateway to send or receive money from the users of WhatsApp. But to attract more people to use its Payments feature, the Facebook-owned chatting app is offering cashback. The feature is available to both Android and iOS users. The Payments feature may not be available to those using older versions of Android or iOS.

WhatsApp Payments will be targeting established firms such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay. The rolling out of the payment has almost gone unnoticed in India till a user named Vipin spotted the cashback of ₹51 while using WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reports that the cashback feature may be rolling out to specific beta testers only, and not all users who use payments will be receiving cashback. There is no clarity on when this feature will be broadly rolled out for all users on WhatsApp. The tracker said that that this may be a limited promotion to encourage more users to try WhatsApp Payments and claims that it may end in the future. Once the cashback is received, WABetaInfo says that the details about the transaction are available on the History page within WhatsApp Payments Settings.

This cashback may not be available to all but it just merely depends on WhatsApp and its algorithm but the possibility increases if the Android and iOS users are up to date. The ₹51 cashback seems to be uniform for all payments above Re 1.

WhatsApp is eyeing huge market share with the Payments feature but the controversies related to its parent company Facebook might create problem for its acceptance in India. The messaging app has also introduced new in-app stickers to create awareness among the WhatsApp users.

