WhatsApp Payments offering cashback to Android and iOS users. See details

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reports that the cashback feature may be rolling out to specific beta testers only, and not all users who use payments will be receiving cashback. There is no clarity on when this feature will be broadly rolled out for all users on WhatsApp. The tracker said that that this may be a limited promotion to encourage more users to try WhatsApp Payments and claims that it may end in the future. Once the cashback is received, WABetaInfo says that the details about the transaction are available on the History page within WhatsApp Payments Settings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}