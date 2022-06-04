WhatsApp has been working to secure your entire login process into the account. It is reportedly working to add an extra layer of security while login into the WhatsApp account. This new feature will be available to both Android and iOS users. The double verification code was spotted by the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

“After releasing the ability to customize our privacy settings by excluding some people from seeing our information and the extension Code Verify to check the integrity of the code of our WhatsApp Web version, the company is now developing another feature to improve user security on WhatsApp by asking for a double-verification code," said WABetaInfo.

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into our WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm, noted WABetaInfo.

This new update will strengthen the 6 digit code verification process. Whenever you login into WhatsApp with a new phone, a six-digit automatic code is sent on the registered mobile number in order to load and back up the chat. This is to stop the misuse of the information but many such cases were reported in the past of the fake login from an unknown source.

With the double verification code, WhatsApp aims to strengthen the login process and prevent the misuse of the account, personal information and data.

WABetaInfo writes, “When the first attempt to log into a WhatsApp account is successful, another 6-digit code is needed to complete the process: in this case, another message is sent to the owner of the phone number to alert them about an attempt to log into their account. So people will be aware from WhatsApp that someone is trying to log into their account, and they will not share the second verification code to complete the process."

When rolled out, WhatsApp will be the first instant messaging app to use the double verification login process. As said, this process is under development and may change in the final stages or, not.