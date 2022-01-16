WhatsApp plans drawing editor for Android users. Know how it will be useful

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is developing a new drawing tool that will help you to edit, blur, and write, etc, in your profile picture. This feature is under development for Android users. “WhatsApp is finally planning to release new features for the drawing editor after installing the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 update," says WABetaInfo. This drawing editor feature will also work for the videos. Now, you don’t have to go to other apps, or any third-party app, to edit, write or blur your image or video but, soon it will be available in-app for the instant messaging platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos," notes the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

"WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos," notes the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

"There are 2 new pencils (so they are 3 in total) but there is more under development, and WhatsApp is finally working on supporting this new feature for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android."

Unfortunately, these new drawing tools are under development, and there is no date for the release to beta testers.

Previously, we told you about WhatsApp planning to roll out a new feature that will allow you to listen to voice messages even if you are shifting to other windows. The Meta-owned company is testing it for the Android devices but it is already rolling out to selected iOS beta users. Presently, the voice note automatically stops playing if you leave that specific chat tab but with this planned feature you may get more control over the voice notes. You can now listen it in the background too.

