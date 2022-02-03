WhatsApp plans to bring account information and more for desktop users

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is about to bring a new feature to the desktop users, may not be everywhere, to bring some of the app features on desktop. WhatsApp desktop users can request some details about your account, such as your activity info, privacy settings, information about your devices. This new feature will come to you because of GDPR regulations, which is applicable in European Union nations. This feature is already available to mobile users on both the platforms; iOS and Android.

Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is planning to introduce these features to the dektop/web users, noted WABetaInfo. It is already in process of starting two-step verification for desktop users, which will be optional of course.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working to modify the time limit to delete a message for everyone. This feature is for the group admins. Reportedly, WhatsApp will allow 2 days and 12 hours to delete a message in the group if you're an admin.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to react to the messages received with emojis. Like Facebook and Messenger will give you an option to react. This new feature will be rolled out for both iOS and Android users. WhatsApp reaction feature will make the chat more interactive. It is being said that only limited emojis, maybe six, would be available for the WhatsApp users. The roll out hasn’t started yet but it is expected to land soon.

