WhatsApp never gets a dull day. Evolving constantly, the instant messaging app is now reportedly working to extend the time limit for deleting the sent message item to everyone. Currently, the app allows 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds time limit to delete the already sent message to everyone. The Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing features which will allow you to delete the older sent messages to 7 days and 8 minutes.

This would start with Android users and later might roll out to iOS.

“It will be possible to delete messages for everyone older than 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds at a later date. In particular, we can confirm that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in a future update," WABetaInfo reports.

The WhatsApp tracker added, “The feature is still under development, so their plans about this option may change again and again before the official release or a new announcement from their social accounts."

WhatsApp has also introduced flash call and message level reporting. These new features were added for the Indian users on Android platform. The instant messaging app says that it will make the platform more safe and secure. The flash call can be useful for the person who changes their smartphones too often. The message level reporting is to flag messages if needed.

Furthermore, it is also working to customize the speed of audio messages as well.

