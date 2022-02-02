WhatsApp readies with emoji, to modify delete for everyone time limit

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp will soon allow you to react to the messages received with emojis. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform like Facebook and Messenger will give you an option to react. This new feature will be rolled out for both iOS and Android users. WhatsApp reaction feature will make the chat more interactive. It is being said that only limited emojis, maybe six, would be available for the WhatsApp users. The roll out hasn’t started yet but it is expected to land soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo shared the screenshots of the features. He wrote, "WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS."

WhatsApp has been developing this feature for quite some time and now it is almost in the final stages, ready for the roll out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working to modify the time limit to delete a message for everyone. This feature is for the group admins. Reportedly, WhatsApp will allow 2 days and 12 hours to delete a message in the group if you're an admin.

WABetaInfo notes that this feature is still under development and could change at the time of the release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}