WhatsApp rolling 'My Contact Except' feature to enhance Status privacy
WhatsApp is reportedly working to update its Status privacy option. You must have seen this option while posting Status in the privacy part of it. The Status can be seen for 24 hours by Anyone, My Contacts or Nobody. Now, the recent leak suggests that the instant messaging app is rolling out ‘My Contact Except…’ feature. It has given to certain beta testers in the Android space for trail. 

It means that you can hide your status from those you do not want to share it. Still under-development, this will roll out to Android devices first and might later appear in iOS.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo says, “When you select “My contacts except…" you can finally choose who cannot see your information on WhatsApp. Note that, if the feature is not enabled for people who you select in the “My contacts except" section, they still cannot see your information."

WhatsApp ‘My Contacts Except' feature
WhatsApp ‘My Contacts Except' feature (WABetaInfo)

“If you disable your last seen for specific contacts, you won’t be able to see their last seen as well: this special rule for Last Seen does not apply to About and Profile Photo. If the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: WhatsApp is gradually enabling the feature for specific beta testers, and more activations will be following after installing the next updates," pointed WABetaInfo.

