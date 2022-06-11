WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that will allow more people to join in a group. With this new update there can be up to 512 participants in a WhatsApp group. WhatsApp is extending this support to Android, desktop and the iOS users. Few days ago, the instant messaging app started rolling out the 2GB media file sharing feature to its users that allows people to send or receive heavy files within the app.

This new WhatsApp’s feature will be available to those who are using the latest version of the app. Older WhatsApp versions will not support this feature to add 512 people in a group.

“It is finally possible to create groups with 512 participants, and you can also add them later by opening group info," noted WABetaInfo. You can try it yourself if this feature has come to you yet or not. Just make a WhatsApp group, add people you want to and see if it goes up to 512 participants. If yes, then this feature is available to you and if not, then you’ll have to wait for it.

“This is not limited to the beta version of the app: people that install the most recent stable builds of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop, can also create and join larger groups today," he added.

WhatsApp is also rolling out the redesigned sticker to some users on Android beta. The WhatsApp tracker also mentioned, “The location sticker has been redesigned and it also uses a different light green color. In addition, there is another redesigned style available: you can switch to the alternative style by tapping the location sticker."