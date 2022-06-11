WhatsApp rolling out feature to add more than 500 people in a group. Details1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 02:33 PM IST
- WhatsApp’s new feature is available only to the latest version of the app
WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that will allow more people to join in a group. With this new update there can be up to 512 participants in a WhatsApp group. WhatsApp is extending this support to Android, desktop and the iOS users. Few days ago, the instant messaging app started rolling out the 2GB media file sharing feature to its users that allows people to send or receive heavy files within the app.